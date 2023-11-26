Week 12 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 12 Early Afternoon Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) 3rd NFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (5-3) 3rd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Indianapolis Colts -1.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
New Orleans (5-5) 1st NFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (4-6) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: New Orleans Saints -1
- Over/Under: 41.5
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) 3rd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) 4th AFC North
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Pittsburgh Steelers -1
- Over/Under: 34.5
Carolina Panthers (1-9) 4th NFC South @ Tennesee Titans (3-7) 4th AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennesee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Tennesee Titans -3.5
- Over/Under: 36.5
New England Patriots (2-8) 4th AFC East @ New York Giants (3-8) 4th NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: New England Patriots -3
- Over/Under: 33.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) 1st AFC South @ Houston Texans (6-4) 2nd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Jacksonville Jaguars -1.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Loading comments...