Terron Armstead considered week-to-week with quad injury

Kion Smith and Kendall Lamm both spent time at left tackle for the Miami Dolphins on Friday after Terron Armstead left the game with a quad injury. Coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday that Miami’s starting tackle is considered week-to-week due to the injury.

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles, HC Mike McDaniel confirms.



LT Terron Armstead is week-to-week with a quad injury. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 25, 2023

Armstead played 49 snaps in the 34-13 Black Friday blowout of the New York Jets and was replaced by Smith. The 2021 college free agent played 13 snaps before sliding to right tackle when starter Austin Jackson was ejected from the game early in the fourth quarter.

Lamm, who started six games at left tackle this season, played the final eight snaps at left tackle after Smith replaced Jackson. Miami’s offensive line overcame both injuries and ejections, holding the Jets to two sacks while igniting a rushing attack that averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

“Luckily, we’re very well versed at adjusting, so they’ll be some capable guys that are healthy,” coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “Who those are and exactly what that’s going to look like, we’ll find out.”