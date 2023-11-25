 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Terron Armstead considered week-to-week with quad injury

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead played 49 snaps against the New York Jets

By Jacob Mendel
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kion Smith and Kendall Lamm both spent time at left tackle for the Miami Dolphins on Friday after Terron Armstead left the game with a quad injury. Coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday that Miami’s starting tackle is considered week-to-week due to the injury.

Armstead played 49 snaps in the 34-13 Black Friday blowout of the New York Jets and was replaced by Smith. The 2021 college free agent played 13 snaps before sliding to right tackle when starter Austin Jackson was ejected from the game early in the fourth quarter.

Lamm, who started six games at left tackle this season, played the final eight snaps at left tackle after Smith replaced Jackson. Miami’s offensive line overcame both injuries and ejections, holding the Jets to two sacks while igniting a rushing attack that averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

“Luckily, we’re very well versed at adjusting, so they’ll be some capable guys that are healthy,” coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “Who those are and exactly what that’s going to look like, we’ll find out.”

