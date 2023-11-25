Game Summary:

Back-to-back never felt better.

The Miami Dolphins took care of business in Week 12, defeating the New York Jets by a score of 34-13. Here’s three reasons why the Dolphins were no match for the Jets on Black Friday, along with a preview of next week’s game.

Reason 1: Got The Ball Into The Right Hands

With Tyreek Hill breaking records on a weekly basis, fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle hasn’t quite received the same plaudits this season. Seldom this season have both players dominated in the same game, but Friday was different.

Waddle racked up eight catches for 114 yards, while Hill added nine receptions for 102 yards, and a touchdown. Simply put, the Dolphins got the ball into the right hands against the Jets. When you do that, good things will happen.

Reason 2: Didn’t Shy Away From The Run

Often this season, the Dolphins have abandoned the run on offense, leading to unsuccessful drives and no points on the board.

That wasn’t the case in Week 12, as Miami rushed for 167 yards against a stout Jets defense and heavily controlled time of possession (35:41). Veteran back Raheem Mostert took the bulk of Miami’s carries, rushing for 94 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Granted, head coach Mike McDaniel still showed an affinity for getting too cute in short-yardage situations, which was frustrating. But hey, one week a time, right?

Reason 3: Sacks In The City

Alright, it’s Tim Boyle. I get it. But an NFL quarterback is an NFL quarterback, and Miami’s defense made him look a fool on Friday.

The Dolphins sacked Boyle on seven different occasions, forcing two interceptions in the process. Boyle finished the game with just 179 yards and a passer rating of 67.8, largely due to Miami’s stellar play up front. Dominate the trenches and you’ll win football games, and the Dolphins did exactly that against the Jets.

Game Preview

With the win, the Dolphins improve to 8-3 and hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Next week, the team will travel up north to take on the 4-8 Washington Commanders, who are coming off a 45-10 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

What did you think about how the Dolphins played in Week 12? Let us know in the comments below!