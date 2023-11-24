NFL playoff picture 2023 update: Dolphins regain AFC top spot following Black Friday win

The conclusion of the NFL’s first Black Friday game featured the Miami Dolphins coming away with a dominating victory over the New York Jets and a change to the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins, now 8-3 on the season, jumped from fourth in the AFC standings to back on top - though the rest of the conference still has to play over the weekend.

The Jets, dropping to 4-7 for the year, remained in the 14th spot in the AFC, but have made any playoff hopes they still had a distant dream. While they are not officially eliminated, the loss makes it highly unlikely they can make a run back to contention - even if quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes an inhuman recovery from his Achilles tear in Week 1.

Following the conclusion of the first four games of Week 12, including the Thanksgiving triple-header and today’s Black Friday standalone game, we have updated the AFC and NFC playoff pictures:

AFC East standings (through Week 12 Black Friday game):

1 - Miami Dolphins (8-3)*

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-5) - 2 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-7)* - 4 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-8) - 5.5 GB

*Played on Black Friday

AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 12 Black Friday game):

1 - Miami Dolphins (8-3, AFC East leader)*

2- Baltimore Ravens (8-3, AFC North leader)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-3, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (7-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Houston Texans (6-4, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Denver Broncos (5-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

New York Jets (4-7)*

Tennessee Titans (3-7)

New England Patriots (2-8)

*Played on Black Friday

Tiebreaks:

Dolphins over Ravens based on AFC win percentage

Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results

Texas over Steelers based on head-to-head result

Colts over Bengals and Broncos based on AFC win percentage

Broncos over Bengals based on AFC win percentage

NFC playoff picture (through Week 11):

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, NFC East leader)

2 - San Francisco 49ers (8-3, NFC West leader)**

3 - Detroit Lions (8-3, NFC North leader)**

4 - New Orleans Saints (5-5, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (8-3, Wild Card 1 position)**

6 - Minnesota Vikings (6-5, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Seattle Seahawks (6-5, Wild Card 3 position)**

Green Bay Packers (5-6)**

Los Angeles Rams (4-6)

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

Washington Commanders (4-8)**

New York Giants (3-8)

Chicago Bears (3-8)

Arizona Cardinals (2-9)

Carolina Panthers (1-9)

**Played on Thanksgiving

Tiebreaks: