Dolphins vs. Jets Black Friday inactive players list: De’Von Achane, Zach Wilson out

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets meet on Friday in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game and the AFC East rivals’ first matchup of the 2023 season. The teams appear headed in opposite directions this year, with Miami 7-3 on the season and in first place in the division, while the Jets are 4-6 and are making a quarterback change in the hope of sparking a stagnant offense.

As we approach kickoff, both teams have released their respective inactive players list. For the Dolphins, rookie running back De’Von Achane will miss the game. Achane spent a month on injured reserve earlier in the season, only to return for last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders and sustain an injury to the same knee that caused the initial missed playing time. The report at the time indicated Achane could have returned to play, but the coaching staff chose to keep him out of the game and prevent further risk to the knee. Five days later, it seems as though the same conservative decision making will keep the rookie on the sideline, preferring to have him fully healthy for the stretch run and the playoffs over risking him in today’s game.

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr., will likely see the bulk of the work in the backfield for the game. The Jets defense has struggled against the run this year, entering today’s game ranked 30th with an average of 137.6 yards per game. Miami should attack the Jets on the ground throughout Friday’s game - but will be doing it without Achane.

The Jets included former starting quarterback Zach Wilson on their list, making him the emergency quarterback for the game. Tim Boyle will start, with Trevor Siemian serving as the backup. If both players are injured during the game, Wilson would be allowed to enter the game. It has been a precipitous fall for the 2021 second-overall draft pick.

Dolphins inactive list

Robbie Chosen, wide receiver

De’Von Achane, running back

Eli Apple, cornerback

Robert Jones, offensive lineman

Chase Claypool, wide receiver

Skylar Thompson, quarterback - Emergency quarterback

Jets inactive list

Allen Lazard, wide receiver

Mekhia Becton, offensive lineman

Austin Deculus, offensive lineman

Sam Eguavoen, linebacker

Carl Lawson, defensive lineman

Michael Carter II, cornerback

Zach Wilson, quarterback - Emergency quarterback