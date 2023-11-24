Dolphins beat Raiders but fan confidence dips as Black Friday game vs. Jets looms

The Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, improving to 7-3 on the year and keeping pace in the race for the AFC playoff picture’s top seed. The Baltimore Ravens hold the number one seed position with an 8-3 record, while the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Dolphins are all a half-game behind at 7-3. The Dolphins have positioned themselves to be among the league’s elite teams and look ready to make a run in the playoffs this season. They get their opportunity to move into the top spot in the conference on Friday as they play the New York Jets in the inaugural Black Friday game for the NFL.

Yet, there are concerns about the team still swirling. The game against the Raiders was not a strong performance from Miami’s offense. It feels that, as the Dolphins’ defense has gotten into a rhythm, the offense has lost some of their explosiveness. Even with the team tallying wins, the lack of points in the recent weeks is worthy of concern. Are the fans still believing in the direction of the team?

We turn to our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, brought to us by brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, to answer that question.

Dolphins’ fan confidence

The Dolphins offense’s struggle to score seems to have had an impact on the fan confidence. Coming out of the Week 10 bye week, 94 percent of the responses to the SB Nation Reacts poll indicated a positive belief in the Dolphins. Now, with the win over the Raiders in Week 11, the fan confidence rating ticked down to 92 percent.

How will the Dolphins performance against the Jets in Week 12 impact the fan rating? We will take a look next week.

2023 fan confidence history:

Preseason - 83%

Week 1 - 97%

Week 2 - 97%

Week 3 - 98%

Week 4 - 89%

Week 5 - 94%

Week 6 - 98%

Week 7 - 75%

Week 8 - 95%

Week 9 - 93%

Week 10 - 94%

Week 11 - 92%

Black Friday (National questions)

The national SB Nation Reacts survey asked fans if they like the idea of a Black Friday game, a new addition to the NFL schedule this year. A majority of the fans, 65 percent of the responses, like the additional game. With the tradition of Thanksgiving Day football, the Black Friday game essentially become the Thursday Night Football game, but it is played on Friday afternoon.

With the broadcast coming from Amazon Prime Video, there will be tie-ins to the Black Friday sales going on throughout the day. Will there be restraint to make sure the desire for sales money does not overtake the actual coverage of football? That will be a concern, but overall, the idea of Black Friday football seems like a good one by the NFL and the fans agree.

If you want to receive the national survey each week, sign up here to participate in the emailed surveys.

AFC East standings (through Week 11):

1 - Miami Dolphins (7-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-5) - 1.5 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-6) - 3 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-8) - 5 GB

AFC playoff picture (through Week 11):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (8-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-3, AFC West leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (7-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (7-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Houston Texans (6-4, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Denver Broncos (5-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

New York Jets (4-6)

Tennessee Titans (3-7)

New England Patriots (2-8)

Tiebreaks:

Chiefs over Jaguars and Dolphins based on head-to-head results

Jaguars over Dolphins based on strength of victory

Texas over Steelers based on head-to-head result

Colts over Bengals and Broncos based on AFC win percentage

Broncos over Bengals based on AFC win percentage

Chargers over Jets based on head-to-head results

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.