Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is not expected to play against the New York Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins aren’t expecting to have De’Von Achane on the sideline for the Black Friday game against the New York Jets. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared Friday morning that Achane will likely miss his sixth game of the year.

“He was limited in practice this week and officially listed as questionable, but I am told though he is not expected to go,” Pelissero said. “He was able to test it out and this isn’t a long-term injury — it just didn’t feel quite right.”

From a Black Friday edition of @gmfb: #Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (knee) isn’t expected to play today vs. the #Jets, and other injuries to watch as Week 12 rolls on. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ysfQEmNVO2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 24, 2023

Achane played four snaps before injuring the same knee he hurt in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Fellow running back Salvon Ahmed was placed on injured reserve following last week's 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result, the Dolphins elevated Darrynton Evans to the active roster for Friday's game, but the offense will likely lean on Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Mostert ranks second in the NFL with 691 rushing yards. He and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey are tied for the lead in the league with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Achane isn’t expected to miss an extended period, but his status is worth monitoring as the team pushes to secure as many home playoff games as possible with just seven games left in the regular season.