Week 10’s Unsung Hero Of The Week

Coming off the bye week it seemed the Miami Dolphins were primed to put some points up on the Las Vegas Raiders in a possible blowout win. The line was at -14, and the spread money was on the Dolphins.

Evidently, the Raiders did not hear that and battled. Interim Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce had them boys ready to play. Even though the Dolphins put up 400+ total yards, the score ended 20-13. It was a dogfight, and the Dolphins defense played a starring role in securing the win.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Jalen Ramsey, and he not only won MVP of Week 11 for The Phinsider but was also named the AFC Player Of The Week.

But we did a little bit deeper here, and there was another defender who balled out and just mauled the Raiders. That man was none other than Jaelan Phillips.

Trench Warfare

Jaelan Phillips was dealing with an oblique injury to start the year, but in the last four games, he’s been healthy, and he’s been an absolute force.

In that span, he has 26 tackles, 5 sacks and 1 interception. On Sunday against the Raiders, he clocked out with 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection and 3 quarterback hits.

It felt like every time Raiders quarterback Aiden O’Connell dropped back, Phillips was on his way with Jaws theme music. He’s climbing towards an elite pass rusher in the NFL. Phillips is well-rounded, playing a big part in the Dolphins run defense, funneling ball carriers inside, and making tackles downhill and downfield. He does it all and is only getting better.

Check out some of his highlights from Sunday.

jaelan phillips sack pic.twitter.com/mQ1WsJQsPP — josh houtz (@houtz) November 19, 2023

Two of The Five Guys sharing a burger. Jaelan Phillips and Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/jAnJMyj4rO — DolFans Weekly - Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) November 19, 2023

Dolphins defense steps up again like they have all day. Jaelan Phillips continues a great day with 1.5 sacks and his 1st NFL interception here: pic.twitter.com/vUnUq3cUTg — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 19, 2023

There’s your Unsung Hero of Week 11, Jaelan Phillips. A clutch third-down sack, interception, and all-around menace make it well worth the honor.

Let us know in the comments if you agree or who you think should’ve been the Week 11 Unsung Hero Of The Week!