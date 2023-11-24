2023 NFL Week 12: Black Friday Dolphins vs. Jets odds, winners picks

Assuming you have awakened from the food coma that kicks in on Thanksgiving, it is time for the newest addition to the NFL calendar - the Black Friday game. This inaugural edition of the day-after-Thanksgiving game features the Miami Dolphins visiting the New York Jets in an AFC East rivalry game. Aside from the rivalry nature of the game, there are also playoff implications on the line with this afternoon’s contest.

Miami enters the game with the lead in the AFC East and the fourth-seeded position in the AFC playoff picture. They are 7-3 on the year, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars for the second-best record in the conference, and they look like a team that could make a deep run in the postseason.

The Jets begin the game with a 4-6 record and are quickly falling out of postseason consideration. They are 14th out of 16 teams in the conference standings, and they are reeling from an offense that has been stuck in neutral for the last several weeks. In hopes of sparking something, New York has made a quarterback change, moving Zach Wilson from the starting role to the third, emergency quarterback spot. Tim Boyle moves into the starters position, while Trevor Siemian serves as the backup.

After all three Thanksgiving games featured NFC divisional matchups, the AFC gets its turn today. Who will win? Our experts are here with their picks for today’s standalone game.

