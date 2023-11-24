Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will travel north today to take on the New York Jets in the first-ever “Black Friday” NFL game. Miami is coming off a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which the offense struggled, due to mistakes and turnovers as well as a run game that has been stymied over the last few weeks. On the other side of the ball, the story is completely different. The Dolphins' defense which struggled early on in the season has finally found their mojo, holding their last three opponents to an average of 17 points per game while looking like a completely different unit.

The Jets are seemingly going in the other direction. After losing Aaron Rodgers at the beginning of the season the team has been up and down including dropping their last three games. Following their Sunday drubbing by the Buffalo Bills 32 to 6, the Jets decided to bench their starter Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle. Had Rodgers not been injured early on Boyle would have, presumably, been the third-string option for New York. Now the Jets are hoping that a back ups back up will give the team a spark going forward or at least until Rodgers can return.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evening’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Dolphins - Doubtful: Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee); Questionable: Running back De’Von Achane (knee); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee); Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee); Guard Lester Cotton (hip); Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Fullback Alec Ingold (foot/ankle); Tackle Austin Jackson (oblique); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle)

Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee); Running back De’Von Achane (knee); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee); Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee); Guard Lester Cotton (hip); Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Fullback Alec Ingold (foot/ankle); Tackle Austin Jackson (oblique); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) Jets - Doubtful: Cornerback Michael Carter II (hamstring); Questionable: Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee); Offensive lineman Duane Brown (hip - activated from IR); Linebacker Sam Eguavoen (hip); Offensive lineman Billy Turner (finger); Tight end Kenny Yeboah (hamstring)

