Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, injury news, odds and more

The Miami Dolphins open their annual home-and-home series against the New York Jets in the league’s inaugural Black Friday game. It took until Week 12 for the Dolphins to face the Jets and the two teams come in to the game seemingly headed in different directions.

The Dolphins are 7-3 on the season, sitting comfortably in first place in the AFC East and tied for the second-best record in the AFC. They look like a team that will not only qualify for the playoffs, but one that could be a factor deep into the postseason this year.

The Jets, 4-6 coming into Week 12, hope to spark their slim playoff chances with an upset victory over their rivals. After struggling through the first 10 games of the season, the Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson, moving to Tim Boyle as the top passer on the depth chart - and hoping he can keep the team relevant enough that Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1, will be able to return late in the season with meaningful games still on the schedule.

Today’s game is the only contest on the schedule for the day, putting the Dolphins and Jets squarely in the spotlight. Who will step up and shine? Who will shy away from the stage?

The oddsmakers expect Miami to star in today’s game. The game originally opened with the Dolphins listed as seven-point favorites, but the spread continued to grow throughout the week, sitting at a full 10 points as of Friday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is fairly low for such a large spread, set at 41. The Dolphins are -520 on the moneyline while the Jets are +390.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video (CBS in Miami/Fort Lauderdale; FOX in New York)

TV Broadcast Team: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Online Stream Options: Amazon Prime Video

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Jets)

Referees: John Hussey (Referee), Carl Paganelli (Umpire), Frank LeBlanc (Down Judge), Carl Johnson (Line Judge), Anthony Flemming (Field Judge), Allen Baynes (Side Judge), Matt Edwards (Back Judge), James Nicholson (Replay Official), Lawrence Hill, Jr. (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -10 | Total: 41

Jersey Combinations:

All ⚪️ fit on ⚫️ Friday pic.twitter.com/nfdlMUu5BH — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 23, 2023

Back In Black. pic.twitter.com/F0sT0POFrG — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 22, 2023

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Doubtful: Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee); Questionable: Running back De’Von Achane (knee); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee); Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee); Guard Lester Cotton (hip); Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Fullback Alec Ingold (foot / ankle); Tackle Austin Jackson (oblique); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle)

Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee); Running back De’Von Achane (knee); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee); Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee); Guard Lester Cotton (hip); Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Fullback Alec Ingold (foot / ankle); Tackle Austin Jackson (oblique); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) Jets - Doubtful: Cornerback Michael Carter II (hamstring); Questionable: Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (ankle / knee); Offensive lineman Duane Brown (hip - activated from IR); Linebacker Sam Eguavoen (hip); Offensive lineman Billy Turner (finger); Tight end Kenny Yeboah (hamstring)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Dolphins: Running back Darrynton Evans

Running back Darrynton Evans Jets: Offensive lineman Jacob Hanson; Defensive tackle Tanzel Smart

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) - Released/retired Robbie Chosen, WR - 2 elevation (Week 3, 11) - Promoted in Week 4; Waived and added back to practice squad in Week 11; Promoted in Week 12 Tanner Conner, TE - 2 elevations (Week 6-7) Darrynton Evans, RB - 1 elevation (Week 12) Chasen Hines, OL - 1 elevation (Week 11) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 45°F, Mostly Cloudy

Head-to-Head: Dolphins 57-56-1

Most Recent Game Results: Dolphins 11-6 at Miami, 2022 Week 18 (1/8/23)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Jets 40-17 at New York, 2022 Week 5 (10/9/22)

AFC East standings (through Week 11):

1 - Miami Dolphins (7-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-5) - 1.5 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-6) - 3 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-8) - 5 GB

AFC playoff picture (through Week 11):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (8-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-3, AFC West leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (7-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (7-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Houston Texans (6-4, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Denver Broncos (5-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

New York Jets (4-6)

Tennessee Titans (3-7)

New England Patriots (2-8)

Tiebreaks:

Chiefs over Jaguars and Dolphins based on head-to-head results

Jaguars over Dolphins based on strength of victory

Texas over Steelers based on head-to-head result

Colts over Bengals and Broncos based on AFC win percentage

Broncos over Bengals based on AFC win percentage

Chargers over Jets based on head-to-head results