Dolphins vs. Jets preview: Black Friday analysis, updates, and coverage

The Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets for the first time in 2023 in the NFL’s inaugural Black Friday game. We preview the game and collect all of our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage for you.

The first meeting of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets had to wait until Week 12 in 2023, but we have finally made it to the AFC East rivalry game. This year’s game is a standalone contest as the NFL kicks off their newest schedule initiative with a Black Friday game. It is a perfect stage for the 115th all-time meeting between the division rivals.

Miami comes into the game with a 7-3 record and the AFC East lead. They are tied for the second-best record in the conference and in position to make a run for the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins remain the top offense in the league, averaging 35 more yards per game than any other team. They have the top passing offense, the second-ranked rushing offense, and average more points than any other team in the league.

After a slow start to 2023, the Dolphins’ defense is starting to round into shape. They are 12th in the league in overall defense, 14th against the pass, and 10th against the run. However, they allow an average of 23.8 points a game, making them the 23rd-ranked scoring defense.

The Dolphins are built to put points on the board and they are not afraid of a game becoming a shootout.

In Week 12, the likelihood of a shootout seems fairly low. The Jets have struggled on offense all season. They are 30th in total offense, 30th in passing offense, 23rd in rushing offense, and 30th in scoring offense. Last week against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets lost 32-6, but at least they put those six points on the board. The touchdown - the Jets failed on a two-point conversion attempt - was the first time New York had found the endzone in eight quarters of football, a stretch of 41 straight possessions without scoring a touchdown.

It is no wonder the team has benched quarterback Zach Wilson, choosing to start Tim Boyle instead. Boyle has played in 18 career games since being signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent; he has three career starts, all in 2021 with the Detroit Lions.

Wilson, who was thrust back into the starting lineup when Aaron Rodgers was injured four snaps into his first season with the Jets, has thrown for 1,944 yards with a 59.2 percent completion rate, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. He will now serve as the third-string, emergency quarterback for New York. Trevor Siemian will be the primary backup.

The Jets have had hope this season that, should they remain in playoff contention, Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1, could return to the field in December. The former Packers starter continues to work on his rehab to get back under center, but the Jets are now 4-6 on the year and are 14th out of 16 teams in the AFC playoff picture. If they continue to struggle and fall out of contention, will it make sense for the team to risk Rodgers’ health in a return this season?

If New York is to make their way back into playoff contention, it will have to be riding on the backs of the defense. They have the 11th-ranked overall defense coming into the week. They are fifth against the pass but 30th against the run. They are the 11th-ranked scoring defense, allowing just over 20 points per game.

The Jets and Dolphins last faced off at the end of the 2022 season. That Week 18 contest in Miami featured an 8-8 Dolphins team trying to claim a spot in the playoffs while a 7-9 Jets team looked to play spoiler. Miami started seventh-round draft pick rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson in the game; starter Tua Tagovailoa continued to deal with the side effects of a concussion and veteran Teddy Bridgewater was limited in preparation for the game with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand.

The first points in the game came with 5:17 remaining in the first half as Miami kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 37-yard field goal. The Jets tied the game with 1:35 remaining in the half as kicker Greg Zuerlein was good from 32 yards.

Miami kicked another 37-yard field goal in the third quarter, taking a 6-3 lead into the fourth quarter. The Jets tied the game early in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard field goal. With just 18 seconds remaining in the game, the Dolphins connected on a 50-yard field goal. The Jets, in desperation mode, attempted a series of laterals to try to win the game, but the final lateral rolled out of the endzone and Miami was awarded a safety.

The Dolphins won the game 11-6, moving to 9-8 on the season and into the playoffs. The Jets headed into the offseason after a 7-10 season.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook began the week with the Dolphins favored by seven points. Over the course of the week, that line has moved, increasing the spread to 10 points. Miami is -500 on the moneyline with the Jets +380. The point total for the game is 41.

Here is what you need to know for Friday’s game. We also collect all of our coverage before, during, and after the game below, giving you a one-stop shop for all things Dolphins versus Jets.

Miami Dolphins (7-3) at (4-6) New York Jets

2023 NFL Week 12 - Black Friday

When: Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET TV Coverage: Amazon Prime Video (CBS in Miami/Fort Lauderdale)

Amazon Prime Video (CBS in Miami/Fort Lauderdale) Broadcast Team: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty

Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations across South Florida

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 88 (National), 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Jets)

226 (Dolphins), 225 (Jets) Streaming Options: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video SB Nation Jets Coverage: Gang Green Nation | @GangGreenNation

AFC East standings (through Week 11):

1 - Miami Dolphins (7-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-5) - 1.5 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-6) - 3 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-8) - 5 GB

AFC playoff picture (through Week 11):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (8-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-3, AFC West leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (7-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (7-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Houston Texans (6-4, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Denver Broncos (5-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

New York Jets (4-6)

Tennessee Titans (3-7)

New England Patriots (2-8)

Tiebreaks: