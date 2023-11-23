 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All 12 players on the Miami Dolphins injury report practiced Wednesday

Wednesday was a step in the right direction for a handful of players dealing with injuries.

By Jacob Mendel
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins listed 12 players on Wednesday’s injury report, and they all practiced just days before traveling to Met Life Stadium for a Black Friday game with the New York Jets.

The Dolphins didn’t practice on Tuesday, but if they did, guard Robert Jones (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) wouldn’t have been on the field. They returned to practice on Wednesday as wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) was listed as a full participant for the second straight day.

Nine players were limited both Tuesday and Wednesday: Running back De’Von Achane (knee), tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), guard Lester Cotton (hip), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hand), guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee).

“Yes there is a chance that he’ll play, for sure,” coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about Achane’s availability when talking with the media Wednesday. “But there’s a chance he won’t either. We have one practice opportunity to go full speed. That’s [Wednesday], so obviously that will be very important.

“I’m very optimistic that Austin and Lester will play,” McDaniel later said. “I feel pretty confident in that. Rob, I’m optimistic that he will be dressed.”

