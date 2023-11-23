All 12 players on the Miami Dolphins injury report practiced Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins listed 12 players on Wednesday’s injury report, and they all practiced just days before traveling to Met Life Stadium for a Black Friday game with the New York Jets.

The Dolphins didn’t practice on Tuesday, but if they did, guard Robert Jones (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) wouldn’t have been on the field. They returned to practice on Wednesday as wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) was listed as a full participant for the second straight day.

Also from locker room today: Smythe said ankle a lot better and he believes he will play Friday... Hunt said practice today went well and "I'm hoping I'll be on field" Friday. McDaniel has said optimistic he will be in uniform but non-committal on him playing. https://t.co/CJAjGshEa4 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 22, 2023

Nine players were limited both Tuesday and Wednesday: Running back De’Von Achane (knee), tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), guard Lester Cotton (hip), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hand), guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee).

“Yes there is a chance that he’ll play, for sure,” coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about Achane’s availability when talking with the media Wednesday. “But there’s a chance he won’t either. We have one practice opportunity to go full speed. That’s [Wednesday], so obviously that will be very important.

“I’m very optimistic that Austin and Lester will play,” McDaniel later said. “I feel pretty confident in that. Rob, I’m optimistic that he will be dressed.”