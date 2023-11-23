Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award

The Miami Dolphins have been shattering records all season, with some players receiving individual accolades. QB1, Tua Tagovailoa, for example, has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and won AFC Offensive Player of the Month (September) for his impressive start to the season.

Tyreek Hill followed his quarterback by winning Offensive Player of the Month in October. And both running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert have been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week this season. Achane won his back in Week 3 and Mostert in Week 6.

Now, there’s another star player on that historic list. He is a star player who busted his [redacted] to get back on the field, and since his regular season debut, he’s been stellar. Congratulations, Jalen Ramsey — you earned this one after your two-interception performance, one of which sealed the win for Miami.

This was Ramsey’s third multi-interception game of his career, and if you’re going back to the 2022 season, it’s his second in four games. (H/T: MiamiDolphins)

The Dolphins got Jalen Ramsey back at the perfect time, and now the tides have somewhat turned in South Florida. Instead of the offense looking like an unstoppable force — as we saw early in the season — it’s been the defense’s turn to step up. And boy, have they ever stepped up since Ramsey’s return.

In the three games Ramsey has played for the Dolphins, he has recorded six tackles and three interceptions. But more impressive is the defense has had their best performances, holding their opposition to a league-best 68.7 yards on the ground over the last three games. The pass defense has been 9th best in yards allowed in that span, giving up 191.7 yards per game, but it’s hard to credit Ramsey for any part of that when quarterbacks are scared to target him.

Speaking of quarterbacks.

On Friday, Ramsey and the Dolphins will look to shut down a Jets offense set to start veteran Tim Boyle at quarterback. Boyle is 0-3 as a starter in his career and has completed 73 of 120 passes (60.8%) for 607 yards, three touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

What does all of that mean? Don’t be surprised if Jalen Ramsey gets another interception in Week 12 vs. the New York Jets. That is if Tim Boyle, Trevor Siemian, or even emergency quarterback Zach Wilson are foolish enough to throw his way.

Happy Thanksgiving, Phinsider Family!