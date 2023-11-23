Thanksgiving Day Afternoon Game: Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

The second game of the Thanksgiving Day slate of games is another one of the traditional games held in North Texas. This year’s game will feature the Washington Commanders traveling to Arlington Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an inter-divisional matchup. The Commanders are coming into this game off an upset loss to the New York Giants, 19 to 31. The Cowboys are coming off a win last week over the Carolina Panthers, 33 to 10.

Please use this thread to discuss this game, any other action from around the NFL today, and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Washington Commanders (4-7) 3rd NFC East @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3) 2nd NFC East