Thanksgiving Day Early Game: Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions Live Thread & Game Information

Week twelve of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this Thanksgiving with the usual early game from Detroit featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Today's game will be the second in the inter-divisional series between the two squads. The first game took place week five, a game that Detroit won 34 to 20. The Pack are coming off a victory last week over the Los Angeles Chargers 23 to 20. Detroit is likewise coming off a win last weekend but over the Chicago Bears, 31 to 26.

Green Bay Packers (4-6) 3rd NFC North @ Detroit Lions (8-2) 1st NFC North