NFL Thanksgiving schedule 2023: How to watch this year’s games

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL schedule kicks off on Thursday with the annual Thanksgiving triple-header. The day will start with the Detroit Lions hosting their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers. It will then continue with an NFC East rivalry game as the Washington Commanders visit the Dallas Cowboys. The day ends with an NFC West matchup as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks.

A busy NFC day on Thanksgiving. When will each game kickoff and on which channel? Where are the streams for the game? We make sure you are prepared for the Thanksgiving football feast.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Online Stream: fuboTV; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Broadcast team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Online Stream: fuboTV; Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Broadcast team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Online Stream: fuboTV; Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Broadcast team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth