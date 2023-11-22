Miami Dolphins fan confidence poll Week 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Miami Dolphins are 7-3 and in firm control of the AFC East as the schedule moves into Week 12. Coming off their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Miami has a short turnaround time to prepare for the New York Jets on Black Friday. A win over New York this week could vault Miami back into contention for the AFC’s top seed as the playoff picture continues to develop and continue to turn the Jets into an afterthought on the season.

Tuesday night also featured the premier of the HBO and NFL Films production of Hard Knocks in Season with the Miami Dolphins. Not only do we get to see the Dolphins on the field each week, but for the remainder of the season and throughout any playoff run, we will also be able to see some of the off-field, game preparation aspects in Miami this season.

This is a fun time to be a Dolphins fan.

