Your Miami Dolphins Vs. New York Jets Week Twelve Predictions?

Our Miami Dolphins had an uneven but successful bounce-back game this past Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the defense seems to only get better by the week the offense continues to struggle. Between the mistakes and turnovers on offense and the recent lack of consistent production from the run game, the offense needs to get their feet back under them if this team wants a realistic shot at making a run this postseason. The next test for Miami is a Black Friday mid-afternoon showdown in New Jersey against their hated divisional rival New York Jets.

So for week twelve what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

