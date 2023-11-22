Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Bill O’Brien notes that practice will be key in deciding Patriots starting quarterback - Pats Pulpit

Jones was benched in New England’s last loss for Bailey Zappe.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Tim Boyle to start at quarterback for Jets in Week 12 vs. Dolphins - Gang Green Nation

Zach Wilson goes to the bench.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

AFC Playoff Picture: Bills need one more win to move into position - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills didn’t quite get all the help they needed in Week 11.

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

John Harbaugh reveals Mark Andrews injury ‘wasn’t as bad as initially feared’ - Baltimore Beatdown

There is a "outside chance" that the Ravens top pass catcher could return to action at some point this season.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada despite being the the playoff mix.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Jake Browning amped up for opportunity to lead Bengals - Cincy Jungle

While fans may be discouraged without Burrow, the Bengals backup quarterback is pumped up for the chance





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns schedule: Broncos, Jaguars, Rams, Bears creates interesting dynamics - Dawgs By Nature

Playoff races could be greatly impacted by finishing schedules

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans on three game win streak! - Battle Red Blog

In Demeco We Trust.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans rookie QB Will Levis struggled early vs. Jaguars - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis did not put forth his greatest performance vs. the Jaguars





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars v. Titans: Winners and losers from Week 11 - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the driver’s seat.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts waive All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard - Stampede Blue

The Colts part ways with former All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos Kareem Jackson suspended 4 games - Mile High Report

His return was brief, but long enough to demonstrate his apathy for the rules.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers 20-23 Loss to Packers Showcases Everything Wrong With Chargers and Brandon Staley - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers outdid themselves with mistakes and poor decisions in their loss to the Green Bay Packers.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Dolphins recap: Winners and losers - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense went dormant in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins, headlining this week’s winners and losers.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid discuss offensive struggles - Arrowhead Pride

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid discuss the struggles of the Chiefs’ offense following their 21-17 Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: It’s Tommy DeVito’s world - Big Blue View

And, of course, we’re just living in it





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles’ No. 1 seed chances improve after beating Chiefs - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia moved one step closer to getting home field advantage for the second year in a row.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders Thanksgiving Day history to add another chapter - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys will renew an old rivalry that has had some great Thanksgiving Day moments.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Vs New York Giants (Game Two) - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Another game against the meager Giants, another embarrassing loss for Ronald McDonald Rivera. There have been some really bad losses in Ronald’s tenure - the Browns loss with the playoffs on the...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers to re-sign RB James Robinson amid injuries - Acme Packing Company

Robinson was released by the Packers from their practice squad two weeks ago. Now, he has a chance to be RB2 on Thanksgiving.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Dan Campbell not optimistic on C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s injury return - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell did not seem very optimistic about C.J. Gardner-Johnson returning from injury this season.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Bears Takes: Another black eye on the tenure of Matt Eberflus - Windy City Gridiron

Despite dominating for 56 minutes on Sunday against the NFC North leading Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears once again found a way to lose a football game in the most crushing way possible. What’s left to "learn" about this team over the final six games that is worth not making a change?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings place Dean Lowry on IR, activate Chris Reed - Daily Norseman

A roster move on a Monday

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Can the Saints turn things around this season? - Canal Street Chronicles

With the division wide open, anything can happen.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Desmond Ridder, Falcons hope to salvage the 2023 season - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s hoping Ridder and the season can still be salvaged.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The Panthers need a clean slate after 11 weeks of failing every test - Cat Scratch Reader

Eleven weeks of baby steps aren’t progress





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Notes and stats from the Bucs 27-14 loss to the 49ers - Bucs Nation

Statistical info from Sunday’s game.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers injury news: Talanoa Hufanga is out for year with a torn ACL - Niners Nation

Everything would need to go smoothly, but San Francisco 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga should be good to go to start next season after torn ACL injury





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals’ loss to Texans: Winners and losers from Week 11 defeat - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona had chances and forced multiple interceptions of Texans QB C.J. Stroud but was unable to punch the ball in—who won and lost on the day?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

The Seahawks cannot run the ball when they’re close to the end zone - Field Gulls

The numbers are bad. Very bad.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins, should they have paid instead? - Turf Show Times

Jalen Ramsey is one of the top CBs in the NFL again, should the Rams have paid him?