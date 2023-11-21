Durham Smythe, Robert Jones miss practice on Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins have just four days to prepare for a divisional battle with the New York Jets following Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami is one game removed from the bye week and could already use a break with 12 players listed on Tuesday’s injury report.

First injury report for Dolphins-Jets pic.twitter.com/fLU6f0kvy7 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 21, 2023

Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) and Rob Jones (knee) didn’t practice on Tuesday. Smythe was limited on Thursday and Friday last week but wasn’t active for Week 11. Jones is expected to miss a few weeks due to the injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie De’Von Achane, who played four snaps before exiting Sunday’s game with a knee injury, was one of nine players limited on Tuesday. Terron Armstead (knee), Chase Claypool (knee), Lester Cotton (hip), Tyreek Hill (hand), Robert Hunt (hamstring), Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), Austin Jackson (oblique) and Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) were the other players limited.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios didn’t play against the Raiders but was a full participant as he works back from a hamstring injury.

The Jets could be without starting right tackle Mekhi Becton Friday due to a knee injury. Michael Carter II (hamstring), and former Dolphins’ linebacker Sam Eguavoen also didn’t practice Tuesday.