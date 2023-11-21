Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed to IR

The Miami Dolphins are moving running back Salvon Ahmed to injured reserve with a foot injury. The move essentially ends Ahmed’s 2023 season with the team having already used six of their eight allocations to return players from IR. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson first reported the roster move. The Dolphins confirmed the move shortly after Jackson’s report.

Miami promoted wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the active roster to fill Ahmed’s spot. Chosen started the year on the team’s practice squad before signing to the 53-man roster in Week 4. He was waived and re-signed to the practice squad last week as the team made roster space for De’Von Achane to return from injured reserve. Chosen was elevated for the game last week, despite being moved back to the practice squad. He had two receptions for 39 yards.

Ahmed ran the ball three times against the Raiders, picking up six yards. He also caught three passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. He carried the ball 22 times for 61 yards and a score this year, along with 16 receptions for 88 yards and last week’s touchdown.

Miami was crushed with injuries early this season, landing several key players on injured reserve. Under NFL rules, players can be designated for return from IR after missing four games, with teams limited to eight designations per season. The Dolphins have already brought back offensive lineman Robert Jones, running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver River Cracraft, tackle Terron Armstead, and Achane.

Running back Darrynton Evans was signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad, filling the spot Chosen vacated.