Mike McDaniel vows to never change in latest Hard Knocks Trailer

The NFL has released a new trailer for tonight’s season premiere of Hard Knocks — which airs live at 9 PM EST on HBO Max — and after one playthrough, I’m ready to run through a wall for Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel, who vowed to “never (bleeping) change!” in the latest trailer.

Get ready to see Mike McDaniel and the @MiamiDolphins as their fully authentic selves.#HardKnocks with the @MiamiDolphins premieres tonight at 9pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/lwfBmtmLHx — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2023

Now, I’ll be the first to admit I’m feeling a little Joe Philbin queasy about the Dolphins being on Hard Knocks during one of the best seasons we’ve witnessed in decades. After all, let’s not pretend like Miami doesn’t tend to crumble under the bright lights. That said, McDaniel sounds like he’s fully ready for this journey. And you have to wonder how much different it is when the cameras and media are already in their face 24/7. Still, it will be interesting to see whether or not having their lives interrupted by camera crews will change anything.

However, not everyone is as excited about Hard Knocks as coach McDaniel and the Dolphins fanbase. QB1 Tua Tagovailoa was asked during his press conference today whether or not he will tune in to tonight’s episode, and the 2023 MVP candidate was pretty straightforward with his answer.

“Nah, I’m not watching any of that.”

In the end, the way I see it is simple. If this was an added bonus or feature fans could purchase with Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, I know I’d be spending the extra coin to get behind-the-scenes access to the team I love. I also think this second trip will be much, much different than what we witnessed under Joe Philbin.

I’m ready for Hard Knocks, are you?