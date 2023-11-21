Hard Knocks in Season: Miami Dolphins set to premier tonight; When and where to watch

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a win in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders with a Week 12 Black Friday contest looming, the first of two matches against the New York Jets over the next four weeks. As Miami begins their push for the playoffs and a possible AFC East division title, we are going to get a chance to take a closer look at the Dolphins. Starting tonight, the Dolphins will appear on the newest production of Hard Knocks in Season.

Produced by HBO and NFL Films, Hard Knocks started in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens in the spotlight during training camp and the preseason. The show came back in 2002, then had a hiatus until 2007. The show has run every training camp since then, other then in 2011 when labor disputes between the league and the players’ union led to a highlight season of the show.

The Dolphins previously appeared in the 2012 edition of the show, a season that highlighted the team’s contract negotiation with rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the quarterback battle between Tannehill, David Garrard, and Matt Moore. For Dolphins, head coach Joe Philbin walking around during practice picking up trash will be forever burned into our collective memories, and the awkward situation of Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland informing cornerback Vontae Davis that the had been traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2021, the Hard Knocks franchise received a spin-off, adding an “in season” edition for the show. The Indianapolis Colts received the first coverage during the year, with the Arizona Cardinals appearing in last year’s version. In 2023, the Dolphins will receive the spotlight.

How can you watch the show as it premiers on Tuesday night? We have all the information you need, right here:

Hard Knocks in season with the Miami Dolphins

Premier Date: November 21, 2023

Air time: 9 p.m. ET

Season schedule:

November 21 (after Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11)

November 28 (after New York Jets, Week 12)

December 5 (after Washington Commanders, Week 13)

December 12 (after Tennessee Titans, Week 14)

December 19 (after New York Jets, Week 15)

December 26 (after Dallas Cowboys, Week 16)

January 2 (after Baltimore Ravens, Week 17)

January 9 (after Buffalo Bills, Week 18)

If Miami is in the playoffs, the show will continue on every Tuesday throughout their run.

TV Broadcast: HBO

Streaming: Max

Trailer: