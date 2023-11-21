Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Eleven | Defense steals the show once more

The Miami Dolphins didn’t dominate the Las Vegas Raiders on the scoreboard like some had hoped would happen, but their defense was up to the challenge and led the team to a victory in week eleven regardless.

The biggest contributor was cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey nabbed two acrobatic interceptions against Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell including the game sealing pick with the clock winding down and Las Vegas driving deep into Miami territory.

Miami Dolphins Week Eleven MVP - Jalen Ramsey

When the dust settled, Ramsey was targeted seven times, yet only gave up two receptions for 23 yards. He had a pass breakup in addition to his two picks.

Although the All-Pro has only suited up for Miami three times due to an offseason knee injury that required surgery, he still leads the squad with three interceptions on the year. Ramsey has been Miami’s best defensive back since taking the field in the aqua and orange, and his addition has boosted the Dolphins defense to one of the best in the NFL.

Hopefully he can continue to take the ball away from opposing offenses en route to more victories for Miami this season.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Ten - BYE

Week Eleven - CB Jalen Ramsey