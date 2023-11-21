Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Miami Dolphins Week 11 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

I am sure that most of us were hoping for a much more dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past weekend but I will take the win any day over playing fairly well and losing. If this team can cut down on the mental errors, and turnovers and get the run game going I don’t know who could stop this team right now with the defense finally finding their stride.

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

Molly Polly II correctly predicted Miami’s defense holding LV to 13 points on the way to the win, Tua having a solid day (28 of 39 for 325 yards, 2 TDs,1 INT, and a 103 QB rating), Phillips as one of the stars with a monster day (6 tackles, 5 solo, 2 sacks, 1 INT), Hill having another great day (10 catches, 146 yards and 1 TD), and the offensive line keeping Crosby in check who was a non-factor for almost all of the game Sunday.

1). Finz Win! 2). 30-13 3). Tua/Hill and Phillips 4). Crosby is a beast but held to zero sacks

PhinFan4Fun saw the Dolphins win coming as well as big days from Hill and Phillips as well as the Hill/Tua combo going over the century mark together again.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Another Hill/Waddle 100+ yard game

Louie the lobster called the win!

Phins win

Tua2HillWaddle predicted the win behind another big day between Tua and Hill and must have seen the monster day from Ramsey that included the play that sealed the win for the Dolphins (1 tackle, 2 INTs, 2 passes defended).

Who is going to win straight up? The Fins of course! Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey

Alpha6 called the win, the big days from Hill/Ramsey and Tua going over 300 yards passing again.

Win straight up? Dolphins The star(s) of the game on offense? Hill The star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey Bold prediction for this week’s game? Tua 300+ yards

Delacorte predicted the “obvious” win behind the defense holding the Raiders to only 13 points, the stars of the game being Phillips/Tua and the defense collecting three INTs!

Who is going to win straight up? Duh. What is your final score prediction win or lose? 49-13 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? JAMMIT (Tua) Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? PHAX (Phillips) What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 3 picks

DolphinsKings1 said the Dolphins would win, Tua/Hill would star, the OL would hold the Raiders' defense to a single sack (Check!), and Ramsey would pull down two INTs!

Who is going to win straight up? DOLPHINS Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill, OL (only 1 sack). Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey (2 Ints)

Kobe Won Kenobi the visiting slightly disgruntled but respectful Raiders fan was correct. They didn’t look great but they sure as hell didn’t lay the egg that the Broncos did.

Raider fan here, Just reading the predictions, we may as well not even show up to play. 30-3 35-10 70-20 We aren’t the Donkeys.

TheRoo1 called the win for the Phins!

Phinz up

Call_for_the_Priest’77 predicted a win for the hometown team and Hill with another big day.

Score: MIA OFF Star: T. HIll

USMCFinzFreak said Miami would rack up another win and that Tua, Ramsey and Hill would have big games.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey

OutstandingOne called the win for the Dolphins!

Dolphins

David7777 saw the win coming behind big days from Hill and Waddle, and monster days from Phillips and Ramsey.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill, Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips, Ramsey

PhinsTifosi called the win, three of the stars of the game, and that the defense would ball out.

Phins Tua/Hill/Ramsey Miami D

Orchids_of_Asia_VIP predicted the W!

MIA

Alley Gator said the Phins would win, Hill would be one of the stars, and that the running game would be easily stopped again (perhaps my biggest concern with this team right now).

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The running game will still bog down even with Achane back, because of the OL

daytonadolfan believed!

Dolphins win

Spok507 predicted the Dolphins would win, hold the Raiders to 13, and that Hill and Waddle would have good/great games.

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35-13 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill/Waddle

NCSurferMike hit on all of his predictions except the Dolphins' points.

Win straight up? Dolphins Final score prediction? Dolphins 41, Raiders 13 The star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill The star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey, Phillips Bold prediction for this week’s game? 400+yds of total offense

MiMiami predicted the Miami win with Tua and Hill having big games after the disaster in Germany.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua & Hill What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua and Hill bounce back in a big way after their lackluster performance in Germany

Tua2HillWaddle said the Phins win behind the big days from Tua, Hill, and Ramsey!

Who is going to win straight up? FINS Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? JR

sdphinsfan called the win and Tua/Ramseys great day!

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey

Wildfin22 saw a Dolphins victory coming!

Dolphins

Yarganaught predicted the Phins win and Phillips’ big day.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips

CJT13 was correct on the win but sadly not on duplicating the Broncos game.

Miami 70 - Raiders 20

SlayerNation1 predicted the win and Phillips having a huge game. While his numbers were slightly off I think we will all take a two-sack, one-INT game any damn time.

Phins win it Phillips has the best game of 23, 3 sacks, FF

It seems as if we were all more confident that the offense would recover from their hangover in the KC game but alas we struggled again on that side of the ball, mostly due to self-inflicted wounds and lack of a solid/consistent run game. A lot of the predictions did though see the defense continue to play great as they have over the previous couple of games. Thank you to everyone who takes the time every week to take part in our predictions posts. Check back with us on Wednesday evening when we will again have our predictions post for the upcoming Jets game.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week’s game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week’s predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening and the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.