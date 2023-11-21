Around The AFC East: Bills return to winning ways, Jets fall flat in Week 11

Each week throughout the 2023 NFL season, I’ll be recapping all the action and news from around the AFC East that week.

AFC East Scores - Week 11

AFC East Standings - Week 11

AFC East Headlines

Bills Return To Winning Ways

After firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey last week, the Bills needed to come out with a bang on Sunday, and come out they did.

Under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the Bills raced out to a 16-0 lead over the Jets, and never looked back. Quarterback Josh Allen looked like his normal self again, tossing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The win takes Buffalo to 6-5, but with matchups against the Eagles, Cowboys, and Chiefs left to come, tougher tests lie ahead.

Jets Fall Flat, Wilson Benched

Meanwhile, against the Bills, the Jets looked...bad. Like, really bad. With Zach Wilson under center, the Jets failed to score an offensive touchdown, and managed just 155 yards of total offense. Wilson was eventually benched in the third quarter for backup Tim Boyle, who didn’t fare much better. As per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Boyle will start in Week 12 against the Dolphins. which may signal the end of Wilson’s time in New York.

At 4-6, New York’s playoff dreams are falling apart, and fast.

AFC East Schedule - Week 11