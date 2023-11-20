NFL playoff picture: AFC and NFC standings through Week 11

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. Coming into the game, the teams were sitting in the top spots in their respective conferences for the NFL playoff picture; Philadelphia leading the NFC at 8-1, the Chiefs atop the AFC at 7-2. With the win, the Eagles remain in the lead position for the NFC, but we now have a change at the top of the AFC.

The Chiefs, falling to 7-3, are now in the second seed position with the Baltimore Ravens, 8-3 on the season, moving up into the number one seed. The other two division leaders are tied with the Chiefs at 7-3, with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third spot and the Miami Dolphins fourth based on tiebreaks. Things are tightening up in the AFC.

Here are the full AFC and NFC playoff standings following Week 11:

AFC playoff picture (through Week 11):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (8-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-3, AFC West leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (7-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (7-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Houston Texans (6-4, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Denver Broncos (5-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

New York Jets (4-6)

Tennessee Titans (3-7)

New England Patriots (2-8)

AFC East standings (through Week 11)

Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Buffalo Bills (6-5) - 1.5GB

New York Jets (4-6) - 3GB

New England Patriots (2-8) - 5GB

NFC playoff picture (through Week 11):

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, NFC East leader)

2 - Detroit Lions (8-2, NFC North leader)

3 - San Francisco 49ers (7-3, NFC West leader)

4 - New Orleans Saints (5-5, NFC South leader)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (7-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Seattle Seahawks (6-4, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Minnesota Vikings (6-5, Wild Card 3 position)

Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Los Angeles Rams (4-6)

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

Washington Commanders (4-7)

New York Giants (3-8)

Chicago Bears (3-8)

Arizona Cardinals (2-9)

Carolina Panthers (1-9)