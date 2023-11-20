Eagles vs. Chiefs odds: Week 11 Monday Night Football winners picks

The Week 11 NFL schedule ends with a rematch from the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs come into the game in first place in the AFC, while the Eagles are the top team in the NFC and have the best record in the league; could this prove to be a preview of this year’s Super Bowl?

The Eagles are 8-1 on the season, holding a half-game lead on the Detroit Lions. A loss would tie them with the Detroit Lions at 8-2, though the Eagles would remain in the top seed based on tiebreaks.

In the AFC, the Chiefs are 7-2, a half game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens. A Chiefs loss would drop them into the second position, tied with the third- and four-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites for tonight’s game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is 46.

ESPN and ABC will air tonight’s Monday Night Football game. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will handle the broadcast. On ESPN2 the ManningCast, featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, will also air.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s game. Who do we think will be the straight-up winner? We also can pick the game against the spread and whether we think the game will go over or under the point total. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 11 Monday Night Football picks: