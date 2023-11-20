Jets making quarterback change ahead of Week 12 game against Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets in the league’s first Black Friday game as part of the league’s Week 12 schedule. New York has fallen to 4-6 on the year and are nearing the point where they are an afterthought in the AFC playoff picture. Preseason expectations for the Jets included a playoff run and competing for the AFC East division title, but an Achilles injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 brought those high expectations crashing back to Earth.

There is hope in New York that Rodgers could return to play in December, making a remarkable recovery from the injury. Still, the Jets would need to be in playoff contention if it were to make sense even to try to get the former Green Bay Packers quarterback on the field. At 4-6, the Jets are not in a place where a return of Rodgers would make sense.

The Jets are making a change in hopes that they can save their season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jets are moving on from 2021 first-round draft pick Zach Wilson at quarterback, replacing him with Tim Boyle.

Boyle was an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing initially with the Packers. He served as a backup behind Rodgers during his time there, staying with the team through the 2020 season. He spent 2021 with the Detroit Lions, then was signed off the Lions practice squad in 2022 by the Chicago Bears. He joined the Jets this offseason, initially on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster after Rodgers’ injury.

Boyle has thrown for 607 yards on a 60.8 percent completion rate for his career, accounting for three passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He made his first appearance as a member of the Jets on Sunday Night Football last night, completing seven of 14 passes thrown for 33 yards and an interception against the Buffalo Bills.

In 10 games played this year, Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards with a 59.2 completion rate, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Jets make the quarterback change as they prepare to face the AFC East-leading Dolphins. It feels like a drastic, last-ditch effort by the Jets to salvage a season quickly slipping away from them. Will Boyle be ready for the Dolphins on a short week?

