Monday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s week eleven slate of games wraps up this evening with a rematch of Super Bowl LVII when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, both squads are coming off a bye week. The Kansas City Chiefs of course took on our very own Miami Dolphins two weeks ago in a game that they won 21 to 14. The Eagles, who are also the only one-loss team left in the NFL, won their game two weeks ago over the Dallas Cowboys 28 to 23.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and of course your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads and any other posts on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) 1st NFC East @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) 1st AFC West