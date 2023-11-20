Dolphins vs. Jets odds for Week 12 2023: Miami opens as favorites in AFC East rivalry game

The Miami Dolphins moved to 7-3 through Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. It was not Miami’s typical offensive explosion that pushed them over the top during the game, but rather a suffocating defensive performance that shut down much of what the Raiders were attempting to do. Miami came away with the 20-13 win - good enough for the straight-up victory, but not enough to cover what was a 14-point line ahead of the game.

How do the oddsmakers see the Dolphins performing in Week 12 when they meet the New York Jets for the first of two games this year? New York fell 32-6 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, dropping to a 4-6 record for the season. The oddsmakers opened the line for Miami and New York in Week 12 with the Dolphins clearly favored in the contest.

For Week 12, the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines had Miami favored by 7 points, a line that almost immediately moved to 7.5 points, then shifted again on Monday morning to an 8-point spread. The moneyline has Miami listed at -375 and the Jets at +295.

The point total for the game is 41 combined points.

Miami is in control of the AFC East as the season moves into the final six weeks. The Jets are falling out of the playoff picture and are watching their pre-season expectations collapse. The storyline surrounding the Dolphins this year is that they beat the teams with losing records and lose to teams with a winning record. Whether that is an accurate portrayal of who the Dolphins will be when the season - and the playoffs - come to a close we will have to wait to see. In Week 12, the season-long storyline does not matter - Miami has an opportunity to beat up on a struggling Jets team, keeping a losing team from rebounding and finding hope in the AFC playoff picture and the AFC East divisional standings. The oddsmakers seem to think the Dolphins are poised to do exactly that.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.