Bradley Chubb reflects on 365 days with the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins pounced at the opportunity to acquire Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos at last year’s trade deadline, even if the package of picks and players included a first-round pick. One year later, the two-time Pro-Bowler reflects on 365 days living in South Florida.

“Today marks a year, my first time back with the Miami Dolphins team,” Chubb said on Thursday. “This time last year, I had a lot of emotions going, a lot of everything going, and I just want to, right now, I just once again, thank Mr. [Stephen] Ross and his family, Mr. [Tom] Garfinkel and his family, Mr. Grier, Coach Mike [McDaniel].”

Chubb set a career-high with 12 sacks as a rookie after being drafted fifth overall by the Broncos in 2018. He spent more than four seasons in Denver but is finding his rhythm in Miami. He’s tormenting quarterbacks with four sacks in three weeks and five total on the year.

“Changed my life, man, and I’m glad to be here,” Chubb said. “I’m glad to be here with this team, and I’m thankful to be here in Germany with you guys. Wouldn’t have got this opportunity if this time last year wasn’t around.

“Still a little emotional part of my journey, but at the end of the day, man, I’m right where I need to be. God has a plan for me and my family, and it’s right here in Germany right now. I’m taking the fullest advantage of it, and I appreciate y’all out here.”

The Dolphins rank first with 64 quarterback hits, just one ahead of the second-place Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday’s matchup features two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks, but don’t be surprised to see defense steal the show.

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” Chubb said, ”I’m excited about it. Like I said, just to see where this team is at a whole year from now, I feel like we’re in a way better position to play these types of games, to play – Alec [Ingold] alluded to it – those mentally tough games, because everybody has to come out here and redo your whole routine and stuff like that.

“Just guys being bought in, and I feel like it’s going to take us exactly where we need to be.”