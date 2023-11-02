Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for Sunday’s game with an illness

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss Sunday’s game in Germany against the Miami Dolphins. The former first-round pick appeared on the injury report on Thursday and has been ruled out due to illness.

Edwards-Helaire served as Kansas City’s third running back for most of the season behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. He played a season-best 23 snaps in Week 3, a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs, led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, have a passing rate of 61%, placing them among the top five teams in pass frequency. Kansas City averages 4.2 yards per carry and ranks No. 21 with an average of 105 rushing yards per game.

McKinnon (groin), a fellow running back, and linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) were both limited on Thursday. Mahomes (left hand), Sky Moore (heel), Kadarius Toney (ankle), and L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were on the injury report but practiced in full ahead of Sunday’s game in Germany.