Titans vs. Steelers: Thursday Night Football winners picks in Week 8 2023

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made his first career start in Week 8, throwing four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. He and the Titans are rewarded with a short week as they travel to Pennsylvania to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Thursday Night Football kickoff to Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Steelers are 4-3 on the season, in second place in the AFC North, and looking to bounce back after a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. They could be trying to do it with an injured quarterback, as second-year passer Kenny Pickett has been dealing with a ribs issue, but he was not given a game-day designation on the injury report for the week.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers are three-point favorites for the game, with the teams essentially seen as equal and the homefield advantage giving the nod to Pittsburgh. The over/under mark is set at 36.5 total points. The Steelers are -162 on the moneyline while the Titans are +136.

We here on The Phinsider continue our season-long winners picks pool among our contributors. This pool runs from Week 1 through the Super Bowl and is focused primarily on the straight-up/moneyline winners picks. We have the option to make spread and over/under picks as well. You can check those out in the tabs on the widget below from Tallysight.

Before we do get to the picks for tonight’s game, here are our rough results from last week and the overall standings for the season. Week 8 saw the group bounce back from a rough Week 7 performance across the board, and tightened up the standings. James McKinney has a one-game lead over Josh Houtz on the season, while the rest of the group are all five games behind McKinney.

Week 8:

George Forder 13-3

Nick Sabatino 13-3

Marek Brave 12-4

James McKinney 12-4

Josh Houtz 11-5

Jake Mendel 11-5

Sumeet Jena 10-6

Kevin Nogle 9-7

2023 Season Standings:

James McKinney 78-44

Josh Houtz 77-45

Kevin Nogle 73-49

Sumeet Jena 73-49

Marek Brave 73-49

George Forder 73-49

------------

Jake Mendel 66-41*

Nick Sabatino 59-34*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our Week 9 Thursday night picks: