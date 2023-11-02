Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

Week nine of the 2023 NFL season kicks off this evening with a showdown between the AFC North and the AFC South. The Tennessee Titans will travel to Pennsylvania this week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh comes into week nine following a loss last weekend in which they were doubled up on by the Jacksonville Jaguars 10 to 20. The Titans are fresh off a five-point win last week over the Atlanta Falcons, 28 to 23.

Tennessee Titans (3-4) 3rd AFC South @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) 2nd AFC North