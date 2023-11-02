Tyreek Hill wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October

In September, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for his strong performance through the first few weeks of the season.

Now, it’s Tagovailoa’s No.1 target and (IMO) the best wide receiver in football who has earned the impressive feat for his strong play in October. Of course, I’m talking about Miami Dolphins’ superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

According to the Miami Dolphins' official website, Hill becomes the first Dolphins’ non-quarterback ever to win Offensive Player of the Month, and it is the first time in team history that the Dolphins have had two players accomplish this in back-to-back months. Additionally, this is the first time in his career that Hill has ever won this honor (He was named special teams player of the month in 2016).

Through the first eight weeks of the season, Hill has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, catching 61 passes for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns. In October alone, Hill caught 36 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns against the likes of the Patriots, Eagles, Panthers, Giants, and Bills.

Last week, Hill became the fastest player in the Super Bowl Era to reach 1,000 receiving yards. However, there’s only one thing that’s still on Hill’s mind, and that’s breaking Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record.

In a recent interview with I Am Athlete, Hill promised he would eclipse 2,000 yards this season, something that has never been done in the history of the world.

Will it happen? Absolutely.

What are your thoughts on Tyreek Hill winning AFC Offensive Player of the Month? Are you surprised he never received this honor while in Kansas City? Do you think Hill will eclipse 2,000 yards this season? How do you think he plays this week in a game that he’s had circled since the schedule was released? Let us know in the comments section below!