Raiders vs. Dolphins inactive players report Week 11

The Miami Dolphins kick off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET today. The Week 11 game gets Miami back on the field for the first time since their Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. After sitting through two weeks with the bad taste of that loss, Miami is looking to use their bye week and the extra preparation time for today’s Raiders game to get back to winning football.

At 6-3 on the season, the Dolphins lead the AFC East by 1.5 games and are fourth in the AFC playoff picture. They appear set to make the postseason for the second straight year, and they are among the league’s top-tier teams this season.

The 5-5 Raiders come into the game having won their last two contests and looking like a team rounding into form under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Will the momentum they gained by beating the New York Giants and New York Jets in Weeks 9 and 10 carry them into Week 11 as they face the Dolphins?

Both teams have released their respective inactive players lists for the game. The Dolphins will be without several key players from this season, including wide receiver Braxton Berrios, tight end Durham Smythe, and offensive linemen Robert Jones and Robert Hunt. The team will also be without wide receiver Chase Claypool and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., both of whom can be pieces for the offense, but Claypool is still getting up to speed after being an in-season trade acquisition and Wilson has been dealing with injuries all season and is limited to a rotational player right now.

Miami is getting back rookie running back De’Von Achane after a stint on injured reserve, pushing Wilson down the depth chart. With both Berrios and Claypool inactive, Miami elevated Robbie Chosen from the practice squad - after waiving him earlier in the week to make space for Achane, then signing the receive back to the practice squad where he started the year.

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams:

Dolphins inactive players

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver

Jeff Wilson, Jr., running back

Robert Jones, offensive lineman

Robert Hunt, offensive lineman

Durham Smythe, tight end

Chase Claypool, wide receiver

Skylar Thompson, quarterback - emergency quarterback

Raiders inactive players

Brian Hoyer, quarterback

Jaylon Smith, linebacker

Amari Burney, linebacker

Hroniss Grasu, center

Kolton Miller, tackle

Byron Young, defensive tackle

Nesta Jade Silvera, defensive tackle