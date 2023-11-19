Week 11 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 11 Late Afternoon Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) 2nd NFC South @ San Francisco 49ers (6-3) 1st NFC West

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: San Francisco 49ers -13.5

San Francisco 49ers -13.5 Over/Under: 42

New York Jets (4-5) 3rd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (5-5) 2nd AFC East

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Buffalo Bills -8

Buffalo Bills -8 Over/Under: 39.5

Seattle Seahawks (6-3) 2nd NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (3-6) 3rd NFC West