Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

After our Miami Dolphins' disappointing loss in Germany, the team returns home today hoping for a big bounce-back game versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami is coming off a much-needed bye week after a long travel week to Europe and needing additional rehab and recovery time for several players. The most notable of the players returning this week is early-season phenom running back De’Von Achane.

The Raiders come to town this week as a seemingly renewed team. After an early season start that saw the team drop five of their first eight games, many saw Las Vegas as one of the teams that would soon clearly be out of playoff contention. Following a major shake-up of the organization that saw the head coach and the GM fired as well as a quarterback change the team has managed to go on a two-game win streak over the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Following the Raiders two game bounce back they now sit even at 5 and 5 and currently hold the 9th spot in the AFC playoff standing, making them only one half a game out of the final wild-card spot. Given their recent resurgence, the team should have additional motivation over the Dolphins today knowing that a win and more success down the road could easily propel them into the postseason.

Miami comes into week eleven with a 6 and 3 record and holding on to first place in the AFC East as well as the current fourth spot in the AFC playoff standings. With a Miami victory over the Raiders and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Tennessee Titans today, the Dolphins would take over the third spot in the AFC’s playoff seedings. Miami will go into this game as nearly a two-touchdown favorite with the current Vegas odds having the Dolphins as 13.5-point favorites.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evening's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) 2nd AFC West Vs. Miami Dolphins (6-3) 1st AFC East

Injury Report:

Raiders - Questionable: Tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder); Guard Dylan Parham (calf); Safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring)

Tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder); Guard Dylan Parham (calf); Safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring) Dolphins - Out: Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee); Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee); Questionable: Running back De’Von Achane (knee); Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring); Fullback Alec Ingold (foot); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle)

