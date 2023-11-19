Dolphins vs. Raiders: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Miami Dolphins head into Week 11 with a 6-3 record, a 1.5-game lead in the AFC East, and sitting in the fourth-seed position in the AFC playoff picture. They are coming off their bye week, having two weeks to reflect on what went wrong in Week 9 as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany and to make sure they fix their issues before they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Miami has been getting healthy over the last few weeks, a trend that continued on Saturday as the team activated rookie running back De’Von Achane from the injured reserve list, adding another weapon to an already explosive offense.

The Dolphins had a strong Week 10 even without playing in a game. Miami’s AFC East division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and New York Jets, all lost, as did most of the AFC playoff teams Miami is battling for in the seeding race. Now, with the Dolphins back on the field and facing a resurgent Raiders team, Miami needs to continue the positive trend and add another win to their record.

The Raiders have won their last two games, turning a 3-5 start to the year into a 5-5 record and moving to within a half-game of a playoff position. Las Vegas changed their starting quarterback, moving from Jimmy Garoppolo to rookie Aidan O’Connell and they fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler two weeks ago. Promoting linebackers coach Antonio Pierce into the interim head coach position, the Raiders have responded to the changes, beating the New York Giants and the Jets in Weeks 9 and 10.

The oddsmakers for the game initially opened the line with the Dolphins favored by 10 points. That line has continued to expand through the week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As of Sunday morning, the Dolphins were favored by nearly two touchdowns at 13.5 points. The point total is set at 45.5, a somewhat surprisingly low number give then spread. The Dolphins are -950 on the moneyline while the Raiders are +625.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, November 19, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Broadcast: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: RKevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 386 (Raiders), 231 (Dolphins)

Referees: Bill Vinovich (Referee), Alex Moore (Umpire), Dale Keller (Down Judge), Mark Perlman (Line Judge), Joe Blubaugh (Field Judge), Jimmy Buchanan (Side Judge), Jimmy Russell (Back Judge), Mark Butterworth (Replay Official), Julie Johnson (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -13.5| Total: 45.5

Jersey Combinations:

Keep it cool, keep it fresh. ⚪️ combo for #LVvsMIA pic.twitter.com/gyvKRXCmRy — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 18, 2023

Injury Report:

Raiders - Questionable: Tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder); Guard Dylan Parham (calf); Safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring)

Tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder); Guard Dylan Parham (calf); Safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring) Dolphins - Out: Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee); Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee); Questionable: Running back De’Von Achane (knee); Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring); Fullback Alec Ingold (foot); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Raiders: Offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, Offensive lineman Brandon Parker

Offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, Offensive lineman Brandon Parker Dolphins: Wide receiver Robbie Chosen, Offensive lineman Chasen Hines

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) - Released/retired Robbie Chosen, WR - 2 elevation (Week 3, 11) - Promoted in Week 4; Waived and added back to practice squad in Week 11 Tanner Conner, TE - 2 elevations (Week 6-7) Chasen Hines, OL - 1 elevation (Week 11) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 78°F, Sunny

Head-to-Head: Tied 18-18-1

Most Recent Game Results: Raiders 31-28 (OT) at Las Vegas, 2021 Week 3 (9/26/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 28-20 at Miami, 2018 Week 3 (9/23/18)

More Raiders info: Silver and Black Pride | @SilverBlakPride

AFC playoff picture (through Week 11 Thursday Night Football):

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, AFC West leader)

2 - Baltimore Ravens (8-3, AFC North leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (6-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Cleveland Browns (6-3, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Houston Texans (5-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Buffalo Bills (5-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

New York Jets (4-5)

Denver Broncos (4-5)

Tennessee Titans (3-6)

New England Patriots (2-8)

Tiebreaks:

Jaguars over Dolphins based on strength of victory

Steelers over Browns based on head-to-head results