Dolphins activate De’Von Achane from IR for Raiders game

The Miami Dolphins are adding another weapon to their offense as rookie running back De’Von Achane is being activated off the injured reserve list. The move comes on Saturday as the team prepares to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Achane, who sustained a knee injury in Week 5 and has been sidelined since, will now return for the Week 11 contest.

Despite being inactive for the Dolphins’ Week 1 game, only one carry in Week 2, and missing Weeks 5 through 10, Achane is 25th in the league in rushing with 460 yards on the year. He has a ridiculous 12.1 yards per carry average, the second-longest rush in the league this year at 76 yards, and is tied for 11th with five rushing touchdowns. Before his injury, Achane was a top contender for the offensive rookie of the year award.

Achane is expected to play against the Raiders on Sunday, though the Dolphins have been careful with players returning from injury and often will keep them on a snap count. Achane slides back into the second position on the depth chart, with Raheem Mostert continuing as the team’s starter. Mostert has 605 rushing yards on a 5.6 yards per carry average, and a league-best 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

Miami waived wide receiver Robbie Chosen on Friday, clearing the roster space that Achane now occupies. If Chosen clears waivers, Miami is expected to re-sign him to the practice squad.