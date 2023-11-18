Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey gaining momentum after preseason knee injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been targetted in coverage six times since returning from preseason knee surgery, allowing three receptions for 37 yards and an interception. Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders marks his third game in a Dolphins uniform but the three-time first-team All-Pro isn’t feeling like himself just yet.

“It’ll come,” Ramsey said on Friday. “I feel great though. My limbs and all that, my body feels great. But in terms of knocking the rust off, being in my rhythm, not yet. But it’ll get there.”

Vic Fangio’s defense allowed an average of 173 passing yards in the two games since Ramsey returned to the lineup. Week 9 in Germany was the first time Xavien Howard was on the field with the six-time Pro Bowler — Miami held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to 185 yards through the air.

“I’m feeling like training camp mode,” Ramsey said. “Got to get myself together. But it’s to be expected. I just give credit to my teammates for holding it down for me and making it easy for me.”

In the two weeks since rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell took over, the Raiders have scored 23 points per game. He’s averaged 181 passing yards during the two-game winning streak with wins over the New York Jets and New York Giants.

O’Connell’s played in four games this year, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions while being sacked 10 times. Meanwhile, Miami looks to remain undefeated at Hard Rock Stadium following a Week 10 bye.

“We’re just putting in the work,” Ramsey said. “When you put in the work, you have no reason to have doubts or not be confident in your ability, your teammates’ abilities, whatever it may be.

“Everybody likes to make a big thing out of ‘buying in’. That’s not really a thing. It’s either you work hard or you don’t work hard. It’s really that simple to be honest.”