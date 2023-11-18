Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Miami Dolphins: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

So for week eleven what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders? Who is going to win straight up? What is your final score prediction win or lose? Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week eleven game against the Raiders-

Molly Polly II started us off with the Dolphins winning by 17, the offensive line shutting down Crosby and X, Phillips, Hill, and Tua as the stars of the game.

I’ll start us off with: 1). Finz Win! 2). 30-13 3). Tua/Hill and Phillips/Xman 4). Crosby is a beast but held to zero sacks 5). More targets for Claypool….its time to get him more involved!

PhinFan4Fun is, I guess only in it for the fun and also called the Phins to win by 24, Berrios taking one to the house, and Phillips and Hill as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 33-9 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Berrios RTD What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Another Hill/Waddle 100+ yard game

Louie the lobster is predicting a 20-point Miami win, the secondary keeping Adams in check, Wilkins with a stellar game plus one and a half sacks, Holland with an INT, and Mostert and Waddle as the offensive stars.

Phins win 37-17 Big day for Waddle and Mostert Holland with a pick 1.5 sacks by Wilkins Secondary limits Adam’s to 3 catches

Tua2HillWaddle is predicting that Tua will be pulled by the beginning of the fourth as the Phins will be set to finish the game with a win in blowout fashion by 41 points, and Ramsey, Achane, Wilkins, Hill, and Tua as the stars for the Phins.

Who is going to win straight up? The Fins of course! What is your final score prediction win or lose? 51-10 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Hill/Achane Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins and Ramsey What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua will be pulled at the start of the 4th with Fins being up huge. 7 of the 10 pts. LV will score in garbage time. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? an enormous amount of turnovers for the Raiders. The defense plays its best so far this season in a lopsided game.

Alpha6 has Miami winning by two touchdowns, Tua posting a big day with over 300 yards, and Chubb, Ramsey, Mostert, and Hill as the other stars of the day.

Win straight up? Dolphins Final score prediction? Dolphins 30, Raiders 16 The star(s) of the game on offense? Hill, Mostert The star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb, Ramsey Bold prediction for this week’s game? Tua 300+ yards What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? RT Austin Jackson vs DE Maxx Crosby

Delacorte says Miami by 36, the defense will have a huge day with 3 INTs with one taken to the house plus a forced fumble, and AVG, X, the Snow Man, Phillips, Tau, Ingold, Jaylen, Achane, and Mostert as the stars. Also had a bonus star of the game with our mad genius head coach calling the plays.

Who is going to win straight up? Duh. What is your final score prediction win or lose? 49-13 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? JAMMIT (Jaylen, Achane, Mostert, McD playcalling, Ingold,Tua) Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? PHAX (Phillips, Holland, AVG, X) What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 3 picks, including one pick 6, 1 FF What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How many McD lookalikes are in the stands.

DolphinsKings1 predicts a 42-17 Dolphins win behind big days from Tua (with 3 TDs, no INTs, 356 Yards), Waddle, Sieler, Wilkins (with 2 sacks), the offensive line only giving up a single sack on the day, Achane, Ramsey (with 2 INTs), Hill, Chubb (with 5 sacks), Mostert, and X!

Who is going to win straight up? DOLPHINS What is your final score prediction win or lose? 42-17 Dolphins win. Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Achane, Mostert, Hill, Waddle, OL (only 1 sack). Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Zieler, X, (1 Int) Ramsey (2 Ints), Chubb 5 sacks, Wilkins 2 sacks. What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua 3 TDs 356 yards and no Ints What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? OL balls out and we rush for over 300 yards.

Kobe Won Kenobi is a slightly disgruntled Raiders fan but he did keep it classy so thank you for dropping by and making me laugh.

Raider fan here, Just reading the predictions, we may as well not even show up to play. 30-3 35-10 70-20 We aren’t the Donkeys.

TheRoo1 is calling for a convincing four-TD win by the Phins, Achane announcing to the world that he's still got it with three of those TDs plus 160 yards on the ground, Ramsey all but shutting Adams down, and the Raiders complaining about the humidity (and honestly who could blame them?).

Phinz up, 38-10 Achane says “I’m baaack” with 18 points and 160 yards. Ramsey holds Adams to less than 50 yards on four catches. The Raiders complain that “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity”. Fangs shocks everyone by blitzing in the first series.

Call_for_the_Priest’77 says Miami will take down the Raiders by 18, Achane returning with 150+ yards, Chubb going off with pressures/run stuffs/2 sacks/6 tackles, and Hill having a day with 2 TDs and 150+ yards receiving.

Score: MIA: 34, LV: 16 (Raiders play tough all game but can’t stay with the big boys today!) OFF Star: T. HIll (Reek loves the Raiders! LV won’t be able to blanket TH. Hill gets 150+ yds, 2TD) DEF Star: B. Chubb (Chubb goes ballistic in pressure stats and run stops. 2 sacks, 6 tackles) Bold Prediction: Achane returns with a vengeful 150 yards rushing Critical Watch: Can we make things easier by exploiting a green QB and the league’s worst TO team?

USMCFinzFreak says Miami with an easy win, Berrios taking one to the house, Holland, Wilkins, Mostert, Hill, Chubb, Ramsey, Tua, and Waddle starring for the hometown heroes. Also added a nice story about Maxx Crosby!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 42-10 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill, Waddle, and Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb, Ramsey, Wilkins, and Holland What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Berrios will take either a punt or kickoff to the house. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How will Claypool be utilized (I keep hoping he will be the diamond in the rough). On a side note: The wife and I have a condo in Vegas and one day we went to an ATM to withdraw some cash. Right behind me was Maxx Crosby. He was a mountain of a man, but very friendly and respectful. His addiction plight with alcohol and drugs, and the way he is overcoming them, along with his play on the field, makes me a fan of him, but not this weekend. BTW, I read an article a few weeks back that said Maxx didn’t want to be drafted by the Dolphins (when Flores was head coach). I bet he wishes he was a Dolphin now. Fins up!!

OutstandingOne says Miami with an easy 24-point win!

David7777 has Miami winning in blowout fashion, with some new plays from the offensive genius, Phillips, Chubb, Ramsey, HIll, Waddle, Tua, and Achane starring for the Phins.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 48-10 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill, Waddle Tua, Achane Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips, Chubb, Ramsey What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? New Play Designs from McD What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Cracraft Blocking A+

PhinsTifosi predicts Tua sitting in the 4th after the Dolphins get waaaay ahead, with Tua, Hill, Waddle, Achane, and Ramsey as the stars.

Phins 58 - 10 Tua/Hill/Waddle/A-Train/Ramsey Tua will sit the 4th Q Miami D

Orchids_of_Asia_VIP is I guess going to go for his weekly massage and then come home for the Dolphins’ two-touchdown victory.

MIA 31, LV 17

Alley Gator sees a narrower win for the Dolphins than most or even Vegas for that matter, the running game struggling even with Achane back in the lineup, and AVG and Hill as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? Dolphins 21, Raiders 17 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Van Ginkel What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Running game will still bog down even with Achane back, because of the OL What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? To see if the ‘Great’ Vic Fangio fails yet again to get the defense to live up to the talent on the field.

daytonadolfan says Vegas is gonna hurt!

I predict pain!! Dolphins win 37-17

Spok507 predicts that Miami will win easily, the Raiders QB will be sacked 7 times, Hill, Waddle, Achane, Chubb and AVG will be the stars of the game.

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35-13 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill/Waddle/Achane Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? AVG/Chubb What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The Raiders poor lil baby QB will be sacked 7 times. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Tackling by the defense getting cleaned up. I generally don’t try to predict, but since I’ll be there, I wanted to do all I can to will a win. :) I’ve heard conflicting things about Achane — one coach saying he looks just like he did before and another saying they’re being cautious — so I’m not sure what his status will be, but I’m hoping to see him shoot through the Raiders’ defense and leave them in the smoke. Looking forward to rocking out in Hard Rock!!

NCSurferMike predicts Miami by 4 TDs, the offense raking up at least 400 yards, Phillips, Tua, Ramsey, and Hill as the stars for the Phins.

Win straight up? Dolphins Final score prediction? Dolphins 41, Raiders 13 The star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Hill The star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey, Phillips Bold prediction for this week’s game? 400+yds of total offense What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? The weather

MiMiami sees Hill and Tua having a bounce-back game after the ugly of two weeks ago on their way to a 17-point win and Chubb as the star on defense.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 34 - 17 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua & Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua and Hill bounce back in a big way after their lackluster performance in Germany What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How does Vegas handle a 10am game in the Miami sun?

Tua2HillWaddle sees Miami all but shutting the Raiders down, Ramsey and X with INTs, and Tua and Hill as the offensive stars.

Who is going to win straight up? FINS What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35-3 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? JR What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Ramsey and X both with a pic 6 What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Defense almost pitching a shutout

sdphinsfan is calling for the Phins to win, Ramsey with one to the house, Wilkins, Seiler, Ingold, and Tua as the other stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 27-14 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua/Ingold Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins/Seiler, Ramsey What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Ramsey gets the pick six he promised MM a couple of weeks ago What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? This is Dolphins/Raiders. These games are always tough. Always entertaining. We need to put this game on their QB. We can’t let Jacobs get going....

Wildfin22 is calling a solid win for Miami.

Dolphins 35 Raiders 10

Yarganaught predicts the defense light up the Raiders QB on the way to a 35 to 2-point win, with Chubbs, Achane, and Phillips as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35-3 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? The Return of Achane Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubbs/Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 4 more sacks and the Defense looks really impressive. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? To see how many of those IR players who are cleared to play actually play (TA specifically)

CJT13 sees a redux of the Broncos game.

Well, Miami is a lock to win this week's game, Kevin Harlan and Trent Green are the announcers. I love it when Harlan does the games. He has so much energy. Miami 70 - Raiders 20.

SlayerNation1 says Miami has a big day behind Phillips going off and Tyreek blowing it up just to hear Harlan say “He’s got Hill, he’s got Hill!”.

Phins win it going away 42-20 Hill goes for 180, 2 TD calls for Kevin Harlan Phillips has best game of 23, 3 sacks, FF I predict we will only hear Kevin Harlan state Jake Bailey’s hangtime twice Watching for how they start, on both sides. Coming out of a bye, lethargic or galvanized.

Well, once again I hope that the majority of these predictions come true and that both the offense and the defense just go off tomorrow afternoon. Thank you as always to everyone who takes the time to stop in, read our posts, and give their thoughts and predictions. Check back with us this coming Tuesday evening to see who hit on their predicitons.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week’s game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week’s predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening and the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.