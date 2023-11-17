Dolphins’ Robert Hunt, Robert Jones, and Chase Claypool will not play Sunday against the Raiders

On Friday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that guards Robert Hunt and Robert Jones, with wide receiver Chase Claypool, won’t be active for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones and Claypool didn’t practice this week due to knee injuries. Hunt was held out with a hamstring injury, but it doesn’t sound like Miami’s starting right guard will miss too much time.

“It’s not that it’s that far away, it’s more that I think it’d be pretty risky this week,” McDaniel said. “So we’re going to keep working, but he’s doing a good job. He hasn’t had a setback.”

Claypool joined the team in an October trade with the Chicago Bears and averaged 20 snaps in three games with the Dolphins.

“Over the bye week, just a little minor procedure on the knee,” McDaniel said of Claypool. “We’re not expecting it to be – it wasn’t a major issue, but we’ll just take it week to week with him. He’s doing good.”

Seven players were limited Friday: Running back De’Von Achane (knee), wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot), tight end Durham Smythe (ankle), tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (foot), and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee).

Miami leveraged a Week 10 bye to recharge and recover from nine games of nicks and bruises. Barring setbacks, Armstead, Hill, Achane, and Mostert are expected to play. For others, like Berrios, game availability may not be known until Sunday.

“He’s a part of a crew that there’s a couple guys that we have to get through [Friday’s practice],” McDaniel said. “ But I feel good about it. It’s a day-to-day thing with that.

“He’s working his way through it, and there’s a chance, for sure, that he’ll play in the game. But if not, it’s proactive. He’s definitely close.”