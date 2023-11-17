Raiders vs Dolphins: 2023 Week 11 preview, analysis, updates, news

The Miami Dolphins come off their bye week to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. We preview the game and collect all of our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage for you.

The Miami Dolphins return to action this weekend after having no scheduled games in Week 10. Coming out of the bye week, they stay at home, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that seemed out of playoff contention a few weeks ago, but an in-season quarterback and head coach change has sparked two straight wins and a chance to make an impact on the AFC playoff picture.

The Raiders now sit at 5-5 on the season and in the ninth position in the AFC standings. They are just a half-game out of the final wild card slot for the postseason and, with a win and some help, they could jump into the playoff picture by the end of the weekend.

Miami is 6-3 for the year and in first place in the AFC East. They hold the fourth seed in the AFC playoff picture and could move into the third spot with a win and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss.

The Dolphins and Raiders last met in 2021. During that Week 3 contest in Las vegas, Miami jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to an interception returned 85-yards for a touchdown by linebacker Elandon Roberts and a 24-yard run from running back Malcolm Brown for a touchdown. The Raiders put their first points on the board just before the end of the opening period when Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was tackled in the endzone for a safety by Casey Hayward.

After trailing 14-2 as the first quarter ended, the Raiders scored the next 23 points to pass Miami and take the lead. They scored with a second-quarter field goal early in the period and a one-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to fullback Alec Ingold, who is now with the Dolphins. The only points in the third quarter came on a 12-yard Carr pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for a touchdown.

The Raiders extended the lead in the fourth quarter with a one-yard run from running back Peyton Barber. With less than 10 minutes to play and trailing 25-14, the Dolphins began a furious comeback, scoring with 8:30 remaining in the period on a field goal from kicker Jason Sanders, then with just two seconds left on the clock as quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran it in from one-yard out.

With the score tied at 25, the Raiders and Dolphins headed into overtime. The Raiders struck first, connecting on a 38-yard field goal. Miami answered with a field goal of their own, scoring with just 2:49 left on the clock. The Raiders drove back down the field, kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired. Las Vegas came away with the 31-28 victory.

For the 2023 meeting between the teams, the oddsmakers do not expect it to be the results to be anywhere near that close. After opening as a 10-point favorite, the Dolphins have seen the margin grow to 13.5 points on Friday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point-total is set at 46 with Miami -850 on the moneyline while the Raiders are +575.

Here is what you need to know for this weekend’s game. We also collect all of our coverage before, during, and after the game below, giving you a one-stop shop for all things Dolphins versus Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at (6-3) Miami Dolphins

2023 NFL Week 11

When: Sunday, November 19, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: CBS

506Sports.com Raiders at Dolphins in blue

Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations across South Florida

AFC East standings (through Week 10):

1 - Miami Dolphins (6-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (5-5) - 1.5 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-5) - 2 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-8) - 4.5 GB

AFC playoff picture (through Week 11 Thursday Night Football):

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, AFC West leader)

2 - Baltimore Ravens (8-3, AFC North leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (6-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Cleveland Browns (6-3, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Houston Texans (5-4, Wild Card 3 position)

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Buffalo Bills (5-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

New York Jets (4-5)

Denver Broncos (4-5)

Tennessee Titans (3-6)

New England Patriots (2-8)

Tiebreaks: