Dolphins cut veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen

After spending the last few months on the Miami Dolphins' 53-man roster, Head Coach Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier have decided to release veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen, the team announced on social media.

Roster Move | We have waived WR Robbie Chosen. pic.twitter.com/vhRimQ8gou — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 16, 2023

Chosen, now 30, signed with the New York Jets after going undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. He would play four years for the Jets before moving on to play for the Carolina Panthers, where he broke out in 2020, recording 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, this was Chosen’s peak.

After a falling out with the Panthers in 2022, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, where he had only seven catches. He was signed to Miami’s practice squad this offseason but was called up to the 53-man roster in late September. Chosen appeared in four games for Miami, making his most significant impact vs. the Denver Broncos in a 70—20 route. He caught a beautiful 68-yard bomb from Mike White. Now, he will hope to land on Miami’s practice squad.

The decision to release Chosen wasn’t a shocker. After all, River Cracraft is returning to the lineup, and the Dolphins need to make room to activate rookie running back De’Von Achane — who Mike McDaniel has teased could be back this weekend vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Someone had to go. And unfortunately, it was the dude with the awesome hair, a helmet + visor combo that made him look like a space power ranger and speed for days.

Farewell, Robbie Chosen. Here’s to hoping you find your way back to Miami’s practice squad — safe and sound.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins releasing Robbie Chosen? Do you think he’s a prime candidate for the practice squad? How excited are you to see River Cracraft and De’Von Achane back in the lineup? Let us know in the comments section below!