Bengals vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football odds: 2023 Week 11 winner picks

The NFL opens Week 11 of the 2023 season with an AFC North rivalry game as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens. After a couple of rough weeks on the primetime Thursday Night Football matchups, tonight’s game starts a streak of some top-level contests, including next week’s Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Black Friday game.

The AFC North features all four teams currently holding winning records. The Ravens lead the group at 7-3 for the season, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, tied at 6-3. The Bengals are 1.5 games behind the Ravens at 5-4.

Tonight’s game could have a huge impact on the AFC playoff picture as the season advances. The Ravens already beat the Bengals in the first half of the annual division home-and-home series between the rivals, coming away with a 27-24 victory in Week 2. Can they complete the sweep and hold on to the head-to-head tiebreak?

As we do for every game on the NFL calendar, our contributors here on The Phinsider have made their winners picks for tonight’s game. We continue to work our way from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, making straight-up winners predictions for each game, to see who can best predict each game of the season.

We run the pool all season long, tracking who among our contributors is the expert at predicting the results of each game. Our results from last week were:

Marek Brave 8-6

Sumeet Jena 8-6

Kevin Nogle 8-6

James McKinney 7-7

Jake Mendel 7-7

George Forder 5-9

Josh Houtz 5-9

Nick Sabatino 5-9*

*Sabatino did not make a pick for the Thursday night game last week, giving him a 5-8 record for the week, but under our season-long rule we assess that missed game as a loss and moving him to 5-9 for the week.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney 95-55

Josh Houtz 89-61

Kevin Nogle 91-59

Sumeet Jena 91-59

Marek Brave 90-60

George Forder 84-66

------------

Jake Mendel 83-52*

Nick Sabatino 64-43*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our Thursday Night Football picks for this week. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.