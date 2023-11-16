Where will the Raiders at Dolphins game be televised?

The Miami Dolphins welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to South Florida on Sunday as part of the NFL’s 2023 regular season schedule. Miami is coming off their bye week at 6-3 on the season and in first place in the AFC East. They lost their most recent game, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany in Week 9, but they had a strong Week 10 with every other team in the AFC East losing while Miami did not play.

The Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels after falling to a 3-5 record and struggling to compete each week. Since promoting linebackers coach Antonio Pierce to the interim head coach role, Las Vegas has gone 2-0, pulling them back to 0.500 on the season and closing in on the AFC playoff picture.

This week’s game will be broadcast by CBS, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The broadcast crew will sound familiar for Dolphins fans, with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins once again covering the game. The broadcast is scheduled to cover several of the AFC West markets, but over on the east coast, the broadcast areas are limited.

All of Nevada and Utah are scheduled to receive the game, as well as nearly all of Colorado and California. Portions of Wyoming and Oregon will also have the contest.

In Florida, the entire state will have the game except in the Jacksonville and Tallahassee markets. Southern Alabama, including the Mobile market, are also slated to have the game on local broadcasts.

Hawaii will also pick up the game.

Some of the markets could request a change to or from the game as the week progresses.

Here is the coverage map from 506Sports.com. The Raiders versus Dolphins game is in blue.