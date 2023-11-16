Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Live Thread & Game Information

Week eleven of the 2023 NFL season kicks off this evening with a showdown between two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel this week to take on their divisional rival Baltimore Ravens. Both squads are coming off of stinging upset losses. The Bengals, who seemed to be on the upswing with starting quarterback Joe Burrow looking like he was back to his normal self, dropped their game to the Houston Texans, 27 to 30. The Lamar Jackson led Ravens dropped their game to the Cleveland Browns 31 to 33. In their first meeting, in week two of the 2023 season, the Ravens defeated the Bengals 27 to 24.

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) 4th AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (7-3) 1st AFC North